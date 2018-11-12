NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three in hospital after A95 crash south of Aberlour

  • 12 November 2018

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a Moray road.

The two-vehicle accident happened on the A95, about five miles south of Aberlour, shortly after 13:00.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the three people were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Diversions were set up after the collision.

