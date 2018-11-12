Three in hospital after A95 crash south of Aberlour
- 12 November 2018
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a Moray road.
The two-vehicle accident happened on the A95, about five miles south of Aberlour, shortly after 13:00.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said the three people were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.
Diversions were set up after the collision.