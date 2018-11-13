Firefighters tackle huge Moray blaze

Image copyright Daniel Fraser

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a building in Moray.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said least 10 appliances had been sent to the fire in Keith which was reported just before 20:00.

Buildings at Isla Bank Mills were ablaze, close to the town's Station Road. The former textile site has been redeveloped as a business park.

Police said nearby roads were closed and urged people to avoid the area.