Firefighters tackle huge Moray blaze
- 13 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a building in Moray.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said least 10 appliances had been sent to the fire in Keith which was reported just before 20:00.
Buildings at Isla Bank Mills were ablaze, close to the town's Station Road. The former textile site has been redeveloped as a business park.
Police said nearby roads were closed and urged people to avoid the area.