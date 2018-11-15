NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Bid to raise £8m for Aberdeen care centre for the young

  • 15 November 2018
A campaign to raise £8m for a specialist support centre in Aberdeen for babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions have been unveiled.

The Charlie House charity announced last month it hopes to build the eight-bedroom centre in the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

The three-year Big Build Appeal fundraising drive is now under way.

The plans have been lodged with the council.

The centre would include extra family accommodation, a sensory room and garden, and a spa pool.

It is a joint initiative with NHS Grampian.

