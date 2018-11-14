Image copyright Trump Organisation Image caption The Trump Estate is the branding for the planned project (artist impression of planned housing)

A hearing into plans to build hundreds of houses near Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeenshire will take place next month.

The proposals include the construction of more than 500 homes at Menie, as well as shops, offices and food and drink outlets.

A pre-determination hearing will take place on the 12 December at Ellon Community Campus.

It will give supporters and objectors the chance to comment.

No final decision will be taken on the day.

Aberdeenshire councillors will visit the site of the development before the hearing. The points raised will be put before the Formartine area committee, before being passed to the full council.

Branded The Trump Estate, the plan is to feature a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom cottages, priced from £295,000, to larger properties costing more than £1m.