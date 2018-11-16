Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A 66-year-old woman described as a "loving mother" has been named as the victim of a house fire on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Roseanne Ogilvie died in Anguston Road, Peterculter, on Thursday afternoon despite the efforts of fire crews.

Relatives said in a statement: "Roseanne was a loving mother and partner. We have been left devastated by this tragic incident."

A man who had to be helped from the property escaped serious injury.

Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "Our thoughts are with Roseanne's family at this sad time.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service however we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."