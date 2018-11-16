NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three pedestrians injured after car accident in Inverurie

  • 16 November 2018

Three pedestrians have been injured after they were struck by a car in an Aberdeenshire town.

Police said the injuries ranged from serious to minor after the incident in Inverurie's Burn Lane.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

