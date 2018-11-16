Image caption Andrew Gregory was last seen on Friday morning

A major air and land search has been launched for a 35-year-old man missing from Ballater in Aberdeenshire.

Andrew Gregory was last seen at about 09:00 and his vehicle was later found in the Cambus O'May area just off the A93 near Ballater.

A search involving a helicopter, mountain rescue teams and specialist search officers is under way.

Mr Gregory is described as being about 6ft tall with an athletic build and red/brown hair.