Missing man from Ballater sparks major search
- 16 November 2018
A major air and land search has been launched for a 35-year-old man missing from Ballater in Aberdeenshire.
Andrew Gregory was last seen at about 09:00 and his vehicle was later found in the Cambus O'May area just off the A93 near Ballater.
A search involving a helicopter, mountain rescue teams and specialist search officers is under way.
Mr Gregory is described as being about 6ft tall with an athletic build and red/brown hair.