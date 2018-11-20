Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Liam Smith was seen getting off a Stagecoach bus in Lumphanan on Saturday

A police helicopter and divers have been brought in to help in the search for a missing Aberdeen teenager.

Liam Smith, 16, was reported missing at the weekend. He caught the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen on Saturday at 13:11.

The teenager then got off the bus in Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire at 14:44.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and trainers. He is also thought to be carrying a camouflage backpack.

Liam is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

Police said they were concentrating their efforts in the Lumphanan area, and urged anyone who may have seen Liam to contact them.

Insp Jackie Knight said: "Given the passage of time, his family is naturally becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"I would also appeal directly to Liam that if you are reading this you contact police to let us know you are OK."