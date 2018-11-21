NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Investigation after body of man found in Aberdeen

  • 21 November 2018

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Aberdeen.

A member of the public raised the alarm in Marischal Gardens at about 06:30.

Police Scotland said officers were at the scene, in the Bucksburn area of the city, and that the investigation was at a "very early stage".

