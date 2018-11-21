Image copyright Google

A probe has been launched into claims a student event in Aberdeen turned rowdy and disrupted a wedding reception.

The University of Aberdeen and its student association are investigating claims of anti-social behaviour at the Medical Society function.

Lee Gilray, of Ellon, said guests at his wedding reception at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Saturday were left "intimidated and scared".

It has been alleged that property was damaged and guests threatened.

The university and the Aberdeen University Students' Association said anti-social behaviour was not acceptable.

Mr Gilray told the Press and Journal newspaper the students needed to "wise up".

'Not tolerated'

The University of Aberdeen said in a statement: "The university takes any complaints regarding the behaviour of its students extremely seriously and we have drawn this matter to the attention of the president of our Students' Association.

"We are also making enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"Anti-social behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated and there will be a full investigation."

Student association president Lawson Ogubie said: "The Aberdeen University Students' Association does not condone or tolerate anti-social behaviour of any kind.

"We expect students to represent the Students' Association and conduct themselves in a manner which demonstrates respect for their environment and the wider community.

"We are currently carrying out a full investigation into this event to better understand the situation."

The operators of the hotel, in Springfield Road, have been asked for comment.