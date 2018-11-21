NHS Grampian has been ordered to change its procedures and apologise for its treatment of a woman who had suffered a miscarriage.

The woman attended Dr Gray's in Elgin for an assisted delivery after the miscarriage, hoping to take her baby home afterwards.

However staff disposed of a container used to store the remains.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) said not enough "empathy or compassion" was shown.

NHS Grampian apologised "unreservedly" for the distress caused.

The SPSO found procedures had not been followed.

'Made worse'

It also found several issues in the way the complaint was handled.

NHS Grampian said in a statement: "This was clearly a distressing time and our actions will only have made that worse.

"We apologise unreservedly. This is not the level of care we aspire to give to our patients.

"We have accepted all of the Ombudsman's recommendations. We have written to Mrs A to apologise to her directly. We are also ensuring staff are briefed appropriately about the correct procedures to follow."