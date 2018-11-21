Image copyright PA Image caption Locals in Inverurie are being urged to keep the available phone lines clear for can be used for emergencies

Police have asked the public not to make any non-urgent phone calls in the Inverurie area of Aberdeenshire while engineers attempt to restore services.

BT notified the force of problems with 999 calls and engineers are working to resolve the problem.

In the meantime locals are being urged to keep the available phone lines clear for emergencies.

Extra police patrols are being made and fire and ambulances vehicles are being sent to other visible locations.

A force spokesman said: "If you have an emergency, you should first try both landline or mobile telephones to call 999.

"If this does not work, flag down any emergency service vehicle that is not using their blue lights, or go to the nearest police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station to report the emergency.

"Relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people in the area are asked to check on them more frequently, as their assistance alarms may not operate correctly."

It is anticipated that full service will be resumed by 22:10 on Wednesday.

A similar outage which affected parts of Angus and Tayside on Tuesday morning.