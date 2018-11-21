New CCTV images of a 16-year-old boy missing from Aberdeen have been released.

Liam Smith caught the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen on Saturday at 13:11.

It is understood he bought a ticket to Banchory and police focussed inquiries there on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the CCTV footage from Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre showed the 6ft 4in tall teenager's "distinct gait" and that it was hoped it would help jog memories.

Ch Insp Martin Mackay said: "The bus would have made a number of stops at towns and villages including Cults, Peterculter, Drumoak, Crathes and Banchory and we are urging anyone who may have got on the bus at any of these stops or was perhaps meeting someone off the bus and saw Liam to contact us."

'Extremely concerned'

He went on: "Saturday was a busy day in sport with the Scotland v South Africa rugby match and also Scotland playing Albania in the Uefa Nations League.

"We would hope that people may have an enhanced memory of their plans that day and if they were travelling in or out of Aberdeen city centre they might remember seeing Liam.

"We know Liam is interested in sport and has played football with Westdyke, Banks O'Dee, Dyce Boys Club, Culter Boys Club and Glentanar.

"It might have been that Liam was planning to meet friends or spoke to someone about the upcoming games and we would urge anyone who was in touch with him to contact police."

Ch Insp Mackay added: "Naturally Liam's family is extremely concerned and we just want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well."

When last seen, Liam was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers. He is also thought to be carrying a camouflage North Face backpack.