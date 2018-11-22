Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption Various options have been considered

The public consultation on plans for dual carriageway on the A96 process between Huntly and Aberdeen draws to a close later.

Transport Scotland is consulting on possible routes around Inverurie.

There has been opposition from farmers and local residents opposed to routes skirting to the north of the town.

One option to the south crosses the Bennachie Special Landscape Area. A preferred route is expected to be announced in the new year.

The deadline for submitting comments on the scheme is Thursday.

Some objectors claim there has been a lack of proper consultation on the dualling process.

However, Transport Scotland said more than 2,000 people had attended planning exhibitions and events.

A spokesperson said: "All of the feedback and comments that we receive, including that from local residents, landowners, community councils and other key stakeholders, will help to inform the design and assessment process being undertaken to develop the scheme proposals."