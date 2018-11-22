Image copyright LDA Design Image caption The plans include new walkways

Aberdeen City Council has said it does not know if there will be a delay to the multi-million pound redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens.

Plans to transform the Victorian sunken gardens were approved in March, but a contractor for the work has yet to be announced.

The £25m proposals include new walkways, an amphitheatre and a cafe.

The council said it hopes to announce the successful bidder by the end of the year.

In September, the co-leader of local authority had said he hoped work would begin on the redevelopment this autumn.

'Exact timetable'

It is understood only one potential bidder for the work has so far come forward.

Aberdeen City Council said officers were continuing to assess the outcome of the procurement process, and that it was vital the authority secured best value for the city.

A spokesman said an "exact timetable" for the project would only be known when a contractor was appointed.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said the situation was getting "beyond a joke".