Liam Smith: Image of missing Aberdeen teenager's backpack issued
An image of a camouflage backpack of the type that a missing Aberdeen 16-year-old had when he went missing has been released by police.
Liam Smith caught the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon at 13:11.
It is understood he bought a ticket to Banchory.
He was caught on CCTV at Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre on Saturday wearing the camouflage North Face Borealis Classics backpack.
Ch Insp Martin Mackay said: "I hope that this image of Liam's bag assists and ask anyone who has spotted a teenager with a similar backpack who might have been Liam to get in touch.
"Likewise if anyone finds this bag please contact the police as soon as possible.
"Liam is very tall - about 6ft 4in - and walks in a distinctive way so we have been asking for members of the public to get in touch if they remember seeing a young male matching his description."
When last seen, Liam was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers.