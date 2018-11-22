Image copyright Police Scotland

An image of a camouflage backpack of the type that a missing Aberdeen 16-year-old had when he went missing has been released by police.

Liam Smith caught the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon at 13:11.

It is understood he bought a ticket to Banchory.

He was caught on CCTV at Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre on Saturday wearing the camouflage North Face Borealis Classics backpack.

Ch Insp Martin Mackay said: "I hope that this image of Liam's bag assists and ask anyone who has spotted a teenager with a similar backpack who might have been Liam to get in touch.

"Likewise if anyone finds this bag please contact the police as soon as possible.

"Liam is very tall - about 6ft 4in - and walks in a distinctive way so we have been asking for members of the public to get in touch if they remember seeing a young male matching his description."

When last seen, Liam was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers.