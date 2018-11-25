Image copyright Police scotland Image caption Officers searched farmland and woodland for Liam, who has not been seen since last Saturday

Specialist police teams looking for missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith have been searching farmland, woodland and areas of water in the Crathes area.

Officers and dog teams were joined in the hunt by Aberdeen and Braemar Mountain Rescue members eight days after Liam was last seen.

Road patrols and a dashcam footage appeal have also been made.

Liam caught the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen last Saturday and is thought to have bought a ticket to Banchory.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Officers hoped to find drivers with dash cam footage

Police believe the teenager may have got off in the town or one stop before in Crathes.

Large matrix signs have been put up on roads leading into Crathes asking members of the public if they have seen Liam.

Image copyright Police scotland Image caption Matrix signs were put up around Crathes

It follows a video appeal by Scotland football manager Alex McLeish in a bid to find new information.

When last seen, Liam - who is 6ft 4in tall - was wearing a dark top and blue jeans. He had a camouflage backpack.

He did not have a mobile phone with him.

Ch Insp Martin Mackay said: "We are very grateful for the many messages of support for both Liam's family and the police inquiry and the suggestions we have received. All information passed to us will be followed up."

Image copyright Police scotland Image caption Aberdeen and Braemar Mountain Rescue members helped in the search

He added: "We don't know where Liam was intending on going last Saturday and the Crathes and Banchory areas are vast and include challenging terrain.

"Despite searches already carried out, Liam is still missing and we are continuing to urge anyone with information to contact police."