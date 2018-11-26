NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Heroin worth more than £50,000 recovered in New Elgin

  • 26 November 2018

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £50,000 have been recovered in Moray.

Police Scotland said a 55-year-old woman had been charged after heroin was seized in the New Elgin area.

It followed what was described as an intelligence led-operation on Saturday.

The woman is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Related Topics