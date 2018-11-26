Heroin worth more than £50,000 recovered in New Elgin
- 26 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £50,000 have been recovered in Moray.
Police Scotland said a 55-year-old woman had been charged after heroin was seized in the New Elgin area.
It followed what was described as an intelligence led-operation on Saturday.
The woman is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.