An "administrative error" has been blamed after MP Andrew Bowie claimed back more than £200 from the taxpayer for a train ticket while on Conservative Party business.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP made the expenses claim for £202 after travelling from London to Yorkshire for an engagement.

MPs cannot claim back money spent on party duties.

A party spokesman said it had been corrected to ensure no taxpayer cost.

An SNP spokesman said it was "entirely right" the public purse be reimbursed, adding: "It shouldn't have happened in the first place."