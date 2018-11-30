Image caption Aberdeen is regarded as one of Europe's best places to see dolphins

Fresh plans have been submitted for a new dolphin-watching facility at the Torry Battery in Aberdeen.

The developers behind the project had originally proposed that the facility be built at Greyhope Bay at the mouth of the harbour.

Plans have now been submitted plans for a temporary structure at the Torry Battery monument, which is managed by Historic Environment Scotland.

If approved, the platform and cafe would be open for about three years.

The developers ultimately hope to create a permanent £10m marine experience centre and visitor attraction at the site in the future.

Image copyright Gokay Deveci Architects Image caption The temporary platform would be at Torry Battery

Image copyright Gokay Deveci Architects Image caption The site would feature a cafe

Greyhope Bay managing director Fiona McIntyre said Torry Battery was not the preferred location originally but the plan had now changed.

'Steeped in history'

She said: "'Dolphins at the Battery' is a great opportunity to deliver facility on site in the immediate whilst road testing our ideas for our long-term project.

"The first phase will see us create space on site that offers a unique viewing platform, exhibition space, a cafe and toilets, allowing people to connect with our natural environment and explore an extraordinary local historic monument.

''Torry Battery is steeped in history and we were delighted that both Aberdeen City Council and Historic Environment Scotland are keen to see it brought back to life.

"Torry Battery overlooks one of the best dolphin viewing points in Europe and we are looking to create a building that will allow people to view this, our city, beach and bustling harbour in comfort, for the first time."

Richard Heawood, senior designations officer at Historic Environment Scotland, said: "Torry Battery is recognised as a nationally important Scheduled Monument which was used in the 19th and 20th Centuries.

"These proposals form part of a long-term plan to conserve the site as well as promote and interpret Torry Battery's historic interest to the public."