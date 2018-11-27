Emergency services at 'package reaction' incident in Fraserburgh
- 27 November 2018
An investigation is under way after one person had an "adverse reaction" to a substance in a package in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the Frithside Street area of Fraserburgh at about noon.
Police said they were taking precautionary measures and were working to establish what the substance was.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent several units to the scene.
A Detection, Identification and Monitoring (DIM) vehicle is at the location.