An Aberdeenshire primary school has reopened after being evacuated due to fire.

The incident happened at Gordon Primary in Huntly on Tuesday afternoon.

Two fire engines were called to the scene, but Aberdeenshire Council said the "small" fire was extinguished by the school janitor.

The local authority said all necessary checks had been carried out and the school would open as normal on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: "We would like to pass on our thanks for the quick actions of our janitor and also to colleagues in the police and fire service."