Man charged over 'package incident' in Fraserburgh
- 28 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after allegedly hindering and obstructing emergency services responding to an incident involving a package.
The alarm was raised in the Frithside Street area of Fraserburgh over reports of a man having an adverse reaction to a substance on Tuesday.
Police later said it was established there was no threat to the public.
A 64-year-old man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.
The incident involved a major emergency services report.