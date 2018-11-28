A man has been charged after allegedly hindering and obstructing emergency services responding to an incident involving a package.

The alarm was raised in the Frithside Street area of Fraserburgh over reports of a man having an adverse reaction to a substance on Tuesday.

Police later said it was established there was no threat to the public.

A 64-year-old man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

The incident involved a major emergency services report.