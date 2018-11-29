Image copyright Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released after a bottle landed among Aberdeen supporters during a match with Rangers.

It was reported in August that a young boy was struck but not injured at the match at Pittodrie, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Police Scotland said officers wanted to trace a man shown in two CCTV images.

Appealing for information, PC Connor McKeen said: "Whilst no-one was injured, this reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury."

PC McKeen added: "Police Scotland is committed to ensuring spectators at football matches are kept safe and that the individuals responsible for anti-social behaviour are held to account.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the police."