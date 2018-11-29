NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

CCTV appeal over Aberdeen versus Rangers fan bottle incident

  • 29 November 2018
CCTV Image copyright Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released after a bottle landed among Aberdeen supporters during a match with Rangers.

It was reported in August that a young boy was struck but not injured at the match at Pittodrie, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Police Scotland said officers wanted to trace a man shown in two CCTV images.

Appealing for information, PC Connor McKeen said: "Whilst no-one was injured, this reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury."

Image copyright Police Scotland

PC McKeen added: "Police Scotland is committed to ensuring spectators at football matches are kept safe and that the individuals responsible for anti-social behaviour are held to account.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the police."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites