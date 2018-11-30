Pedestrian seriously injured by car in Aberdeen
30 November 2018
A woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.
The incident happened on the city's Great Northern Road at about 06:30.
Police have closed the route between Lilybank Place and Burnett Place and diversions have been put in place.
The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance from the scene after being involved in the accident.