Image copyright SNS Image caption The game between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie in August ended in a 1-1 draw

A man has been charged over alleged culpable and reckless conduct after a bottle landed among Aberdeen supporters during a match with Rangers.

It was reported in August that a young boy was struck but not injured at the match at Pittodrie, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Police released CCTV images on Thursday of a man they wanted to trace.

They said a 44-year-old man from the Glasgow area had been charged, and was due in court at a later date.