Man charged over Aberdeen versus Rangers football bottle incident
- 30 November 2018
A man has been charged over alleged culpable and reckless conduct after a bottle landed among Aberdeen supporters during a match with Rangers.
It was reported in August that a young boy was struck but not injured at the match at Pittodrie, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Police released CCTV images on Thursday of a man they wanted to trace.
They said a 44-year-old man from the Glasgow area had been charged, and was due in court at a later date.