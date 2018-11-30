Image copyright Trump Organisation Image caption The Trump Estate is the branding for the planned project

The Trump Organisation's plans for hundreds of homes at its golf resort in Aberdeenshire have been described as a "weak substitute" for the original proposals put forward 10 years ago.

The plans include the construction of more than 500 homes at Menie, as well as shops, offices and food outlets.

A council memo says it is now "weighted very heavily" towards residential housing rather than tourism.

The Trump Organisation described the remarks in the memo as "naive at best".

The plan is to invest £150m in the development at the Menie Estate.

Original estate

Branded The Trump Estate, it would feature a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom cottages, priced from £295,000, to larger properties costing more than £1m.

Donald Trump originally promised to spend £1bn developing the golf course. The plans included two courses, hundreds of homes, holiday cottages and a large hotel.

A decade on, there is one course, a clubhouse and a small hotel at the original estate house.

In July, the Trump Organisation brought forward the next phase of its development. The plans include new homes, holiday cottages and leisure facilities.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently considering the application.

As part of that, a memo from the economic development department says the proposal are weighted very heavily towards residential housing, whereas the earlier plans favoured developing tourism infrastructure.

The department said it was "disappointing" to see the "proposed departure from the original plan" from an economic development perspective.

'Significant unknowns'

In a statement, Trump Aberdeen said the council acknowledged that the Trump development had significantly contributed to the economic future of the region.

The statement added: "This next phase of development will bring forward improvements to infrastructure, further leisure facilities, hotel cottages and lodges, and residential homes.

"The plans are entirely consistent with the original vision and objectives of the project, but also reflect the significant changes in the economy and markets which have evolved in the past 10 years since the council set out its preferences for phasing.

"Given the significant unknowns in the current economic content, any suggestion that a £150m investment is not attractive or weak takes some believing.

"The remarks are naive at best."

A pre-determination hearing will take place on the 12 December at Ellon Community Campus.