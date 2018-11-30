Man left with serious injuries after Fraserburgh assault
A 30-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after being assaulted in Fraserburgh.
The incident took place at about 22:50 on Thursday in the Buchan Road area of the town.
The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening.
Det Sgt Martyn Thomson said: "I would ask that anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact Police Scotland".