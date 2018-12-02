Man charged over Fraserburgh assault
- 2 December 2018
A man has been charged in connection with an assault in Aberdeenshire last week.
A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident in Buchan Road in Fraserburgh on Thursday night.
Police said a 39-year-old had been charged and was due to appear in Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Det Sgt Martyn Thomson said officers were still keen to speak to anyone with information about the alleged assault.