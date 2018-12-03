Woman, 22, dies in hospital after Orkney crash
- 3 December 2018
A 22-year-old woman has died in hospital, several days after a crash in Orkney.
The one-vehicle accident happened on the A965 Stromness to Kirkwall road at Rennibister on 27 November.
The woman, who has not yet been named, was treated at Balfour Hospital in Orkney before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said she died on Sunday.