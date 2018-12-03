Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The memorial is on the A98

A motorist has been charged after a roadside WWII war memorial in Aberdeenshire was knocked over.

The memorial on the A98 at Boyndie, between Portsoy and Banff, commemorates the men and women who served with the 'Banff Strike Wing' between 1944 and 1945.

Police Scotland said a man, 29, had been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drink-driving on Sunday.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Aberdeenshire Council said the memorial damage would be assessed.