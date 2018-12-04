Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government wants 20% of students entering university to be from Scotland's most deprived backgrounds by 2030

The University of Aberdeen has vowed to double the number of full-time Scottish degree students it recruits from disadvantaged areas.

The university wants 10% of its intake of Scottish students to be from areas the included in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD20) from September next year.

In recent years the figure has been between 4% and 5%.

Principal Prof George Boyne said the university had to be "open to all".

The university will continue to offer free accommodation for the first year of study for students from SIMD20 areas.

Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption Prof Boyne said it was an "ambitious" target

Prof Boyne - who became principal in August - said: "This university was founded on the guiding principle of being open to all.

"It is for this reason that we have set this ambitious new target to recruit 10% of our Scottish students from SIMD20 areas from September."

'Equal chance'

Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead said: "I welcome the University of Aberdeen's commitment to recruit more students from disadvantaged backgrounds to this impressive institution.

"The Scottish government wants every young person in Scotland to have an equal chance of success, no matter their background or circumstance.

"It is our aim that, by 2030, 20% of students entering university will be from Scotland's most deprived backgrounds."

University of Aberdeen fourth year psychology student Marta Lopes went to the city's Torry Academy, which is regarded as being among the more deprived areas, and also had to take some classes at another school due to the subjects that were available.

Image caption Marta Lopes said the pledge is a step forward

She told BBC Scotland of the university's 10% pledge: "I think it's a good step forward.

"Getting into university was a bit challenging, a bit of a journey - when I was applying, part of me wasn't sure I'd get in, to be honest.

"I didn't know of the widening access initiatives - I think that's still a big problem."

She said people "subconsciously" still think students need to come from more advantaged backgrounds, but that was not the case any more.

Of her university experience so far, she added: "It's been stressful, but I have definitely enjoyed it."