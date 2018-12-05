Man faces Fraserburgh attempted murder charge
- 5 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in Fraserburgh.
A 30-year-old man was hurt in the incident in the town's Buchan Road last Thursday night.
Aaron Morrison, 39, of Fraserburgh, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury, the danger of life, and attempted murder.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.