NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man faces Fraserburgh attempted murder charge

  • 5 December 2018

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in Fraserburgh.

A 30-year-old man was hurt in the incident in the town's Buchan Road last Thursday night.

Aaron Morrison, 39, of Fraserburgh, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury, the danger of life, and attempted murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

