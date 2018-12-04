Three held for £50,000 of heroin in Aberdeen
Three people have been charged after heroin with an estimated street value of more than £50,000 was recovered in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the seizure followed a vehicle being stopped in the Polmuir Road area of the city on Monday.
Two women aged 29 and 34 and a 44-year-old man were charged.
They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.