Three held for £50,000 of heroin in Aberdeen

  • 4 December 2018

Three people have been charged after heroin with an estimated street value of more than £50,000 was recovered in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the seizure followed a vehicle being stopped in the Polmuir Road area of the city on Monday.

Two women aged 29 and 34 and a 44-year-old man were charged.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.