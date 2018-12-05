Image caption The bypass is one Scotland's biggest infrastructure projects

The completed stretches of the Aberdeen bypass will open next week, BBC Scotland understands.

It is hoped the full road will be finished by Christmas.

The contractors building the bypass are due to be questioned by MSPs on the delays to the project when they are expected to give an exact timescale.

The £745m 28-mile (45km) bypass was approved by Scottish ministers in 2009 and was originally due to open in the spring.

However, that slipped to late autumn this year after defects were found on the bridge built over the River Don.

Sections of the road between Stonehaven and the A96 have been finished since October but due to a contractual dispute with the Scottish government they are still not open.

It is understood negotiations have now been concluded, and the contractors Aberdeen Roads Limited are expected to give a definitive timescale when they are questioned by Holyrood's rural economy and connectivity committee.

BBC Scotland understands that final checks and a police sign-off are required, but the road is expected to open next week.

ARL said it was still hoping to complete the Don bridge by Christmas.

'Challenging timescale'

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Transport Secretary Michael Matheson and Transport Scotland officials have been locked in high level meetings with ARL since late October when it first reported more extensive technical issues finishing the River Don Crossing than first expected.

"ARL has reported in a statement prior to the committee appearance that it is aiming to complete the construction of the Don Crossing before Christmas, albeit noting this is a challenging timescale as the complex final works are highly susceptible to adverse weather and subject to comprehensive safety and quality tests.

"Meanwhile, it is expected that ARL will be in a position tomorrow to provide a definitive timescale for opening the 31.5km (20 miles) section between Craibstone and Stonehaven and Charleston in the near future."

The first main bypass part - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June and the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August.

The ongoing bypass work is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland.

Preparatory work began in August 2014, and construction began in February 2015.