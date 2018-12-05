Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elphinstone was removed from the pitch after he intercepted a pass from the Celtic goalkeeper

An Aberdeen fan has admitted running on to the pitch at Hampden during Sunday's cup final and kicking the ball.

Gavin Elpinstone, 25, from Aberdeen, also pled guilty to assaulting two police officers by pushing and kicking one on the body and kicking the other.

Elphinstone appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court, three days after his side lost 1-0 to Celtic.

Sheriff Ian Miller deferred sentence until later this month and remanded the supporter in custody.

The court heard how the fan vaulted on to the field where he intercepted a pass from Celtic keeper Scott Bain to a team mate.

He made it past stewards but was removed from the pitch.

Elphinstone admitted breaching the peace on 2 December by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, entering the field of play and waving a scarf above his head, running towards a player and kicking the ball.