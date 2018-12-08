Image copyright Richard Frew Photography Image caption Aberdeen Music Hall has been closed for two years

The historic Aberdeen Music Hall is reopening on Saturday after a two-year closure for extensive renovations.

The £9m project has seen the auditorium restored, and the 200-year-old Union Street venue also now features two new studios, a café bar and restaurant.

The refurbishment was delayed due to structural problems.

Travis frontman Fran Healy will lead the 100-strong Music Hall Community Choir in a performance of the band's hit Sing on Saturday morning.

Over the years, Aberdeen Music Hall has hosted to the likes of Sir Winston Churchill and Sir Billy Connolly.

Now after the two-year hiatus, the doors will reopen to the public at 09:30, with free entry all day for a programme of performances and activities.

Image copyright Richard Frew Photography Image caption The renovation work was a £9m project

Image copyright APA Image caption Union Street is home to Aberdeen Music Hall in the city centre

Image copyright Richard Frew Photography

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), said: "We're so excited at the prospect of stepping back into the hall and welcoming everyone through the doors.

"It's been a labour of love and a complete privilege to play a part in the history of such a national treasure.

"It's been a hugely ambitious and complex project and what's been achieved within total costs of £9m is incredible, thanks to a great team of committed professionals who believed in the project and have always gone the extra mile."