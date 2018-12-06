Two drivers have been seriously injured in crash on Deeside.

A van and a car collided on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, about half a mile from Kincardine O'Neil, near Dess Home Farm, at about 16:50 on Wednesday.

Both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The 52-year-old female driver of the car is in a critical condition.

The crash involved a blue Suzuki Swift car and a white Renault Kangoo van. police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Peter Henderson said: "An investigation into the collision is under way and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself and who has not already come forward to get in touch.

"Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries I appeal to them to come forward."