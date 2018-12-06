Pensioner in 80s has handbag snatched in Peterhead
- 6 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been charged after a handbag was allegedly snatched from a pensioner in her 80s in Peterhead.
Police Scotland said the incident happened in the Broad Street area of the Aberdeenshire town on Wednesday.
The woman was not injured but was described as being left "extremely shaken".
A man and woman both aged 24 have been charged. They are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court.