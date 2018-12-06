NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pensioner in 80s has handbag snatched in Peterhead

  • 6 December 2018

Two people have been charged after a handbag was allegedly snatched from a pensioner in her 80s in Peterhead.

Police Scotland said the incident happened in the Broad Street area of the Aberdeenshire town on Wednesday.

The woman was not injured but was described as being left "extremely shaken".

A man and woman both aged 24 have been charged. They are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

