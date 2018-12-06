NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over tacks on road in New Elgin

  • 6 December 2018

A man has been charged after tacks were found on two roads in the Moray area.

It follows incidents in New Elgin in October and December in the Anderson Drive and Bezak Street areas respectively.

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old man had been charged in relation to alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites