Man charged over tacks on road in New Elgin
- 6 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after tacks were found on two roads in the Moray area.
It follows incidents in New Elgin in October and December in the Anderson Drive and Bezak Street areas respectively.
Police Scotland said a 52-year-old man had been charged in relation to alleged culpable and reckless conduct.
He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.