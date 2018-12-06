NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two charged over £39,000 of drugs in Kemnay

  • 6 December 2018

Two people have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £39,000 were recovered in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said cannabis and cocaine was seized in the Alexander Crescent area of Kemnay on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man and a woman aged 32 were charged as a result.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

