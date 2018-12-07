An Aberdeen student who claimed he was drug dealing in Aberdeen to pay for his university fees has been jailed for more than four years.

Yussuf Adedeji, 20, was studying at Robert Gordon University when was caught after he threw a rucksack containing drugs and his McDonald's staff discount card out a window.

The Nigerian was held after a raid at his flat in Belmont Road in July.

Police seized £140,000 of drugs including cocaine and ecstasy.

Adedeji admitted drugs charges and was jailed for four years at the High Court in Glasgow, and a further 145 days for attempting to leave the country.

Lord Burns said: "You appear to have deliberately involved yourself in drug dealing for a three-month period and you did so to get money for your study activities.

"You were on a visa which allowed you to stay in this country and not to get involved in drug dealing."

The judge said that Adedeji would be automatically deported after serving his sentence.