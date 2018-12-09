Image copyright Jasper Imge Image caption Police Scotland said neighbouring addresses were evacuated as a precaution

A 76-year-old man has died following a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to attend a blaze at a property in The Leys, Macduff, at about 05:00.

The man died at the scene despite the efforts of police and fire crews who attended.

Police Scotland said neighbouring addresses were evacuated as a precaution, and no-one else was injured during the incident. No other properties were damaged.

Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very sad time.

"Our inquiries have started in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, however, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances."