RAF Lossiemouth jets scrambled for 'unidentified aircraft'
- 10 December 2018
Fighter jets were scrambled from a Scottish RAF station due to "unidentified aircraft" approaching UK airspace.
Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray were called out on Monday morning.
An RAF spokesperson said the fighters were scrambled as a "precautionary measure".
However, the RAF said no intercept took place and the Typhoons returned to base.