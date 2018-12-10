NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

RAF Lossiemouth jets scrambled for 'unidentified aircraft'

Typhoon
Image caption Typhoons were scrambled on Monday morning

Fighter jets were scrambled from a Scottish RAF station due to "unidentified aircraft" approaching UK airspace.

Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray were called out on Monday morning.

An RAF spokesperson said the fighters were scrambled as a "precautionary measure".

However, the RAF said no intercept took place and the Typhoons returned to base.