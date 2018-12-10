Image caption The gas is coming from the Shearwater platform

A new pipeline to help take gas from Shell's Shearwater platform to the St Fergus plant in Aberdeenshire has been announced.

The 23-mile (37km) link will join Shearwater, 140 miles (225km) east of Aberdeen, with the Fulmar Gas Line.

Shell said the move - part of the creation of a gas infrastructure hub in the central North Sea - would reduce costs.

The hub is expected to produce as much as 400 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Steve Phimister, Shell's vice president for upstream in the UK, said: "This is part of our strategy to grow our gas production from around the Shearwater platform and it underscores Shell's commitment to maximising the economic recovery of oil and gas from the North Sea.

"Through close collaboration with our partners and suppliers, we have been able to reduce costs, simplify the production process and create an important production hub at Shearwater.

"Fifty years after Shell began working in the North Sea, we continue to invest in projects to deliver more gas to UK consumers for years to come."