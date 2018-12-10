Man who died in Macduff house fire named
A 76-year-old man who died following a house fire in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Emergency services were called to the property in The Leys, Macduff, at about 05:00 on Sunday.
Alexander Smith has now been named as the victim.
Relatives said in a statement: "Sandy was a hardworking, kind man who was much loved. We are shocked and saddened by his death." The fire is not being treated as suspicious.