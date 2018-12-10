Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The bypass stretches 28 miles and will cost in the region of £1bn

The completed Craibstone to Stonehaven and Charleston section of the delayed Aberdeen bypass is to open on Wednesday morning, it has been announced.

The 20-mile (31.5km) road will open in phases, Transport Scotland said.

It is hoped the River Don crossing, which has been delayed by defects, will be able to open later this month.

The bypass, stretching 28 miles (45km) and costing about £1bn, was approved by Scottish ministers in 2009 and was originally due to open in the spring.

Wednesday's phased opening approach will initially start with Craibstone being open to traffic, with Stonehaven, Charleston, Deeside, Kingswells South and Kingswells North (A90 southbound exit slip road only) following.

'Extremely patient'

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson, said: "This new section of road, which will make more than 85% of the project open to traffic, will immediately make a tremendous difference to road users across the north east.

"We would like to thank local communities, road users and businesses from across the north east and beyond who have been extremely patient while these works were on-going and discussions were under way regarding the contract variation required for this new section to open."

Stephen Tarr, of contractor Balfour Beatty, told MSPs last week that consent had been secured for a contract variation which paved the way for the opening.

The final cost is thought likely to be more than £1bn, well above the original £745m contract.

Discussions are ongoing about liability for the extra costs.

Image caption Technical issues have delayed the project

The bypass is one of the biggest infrastructure projects currently being undertaken in Scotland.

Preparatory work began in August 2014, and construction began in February 2015.

The first main bypass section - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June and the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August.