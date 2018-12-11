NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Public meeting over bridge closures in Aberdeenshire

  • 11 December 2018
Abbeyton Bridge
Residents affected by the closure of two bridges in Aberdeenshire are to be given the chance to air their views at a public meeting next week.

The 170-year-old Abbeyton bridge and the nearby Fordoun bridge are both closed due to damage.

The Abbeyton road-over-rail bridge will be demolished over Christmas, when trains will not be running.

Mearns councillors are holding the public meeting in Fordoun Village Hall on Tuesday 18 December at 19:30.

There are currently no definite plans tabled to replace the Abbeyton bridge - which has structural failings - or make repairs to the Fordoun bridge, which had to close over safety concerns when the demolition of a nearby house damaged an embankment.

