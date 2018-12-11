'Mindless' primary school vandals sought by police
- 11 December 2018
"Mindless" vandals damaged the outdoor play area at an Aberdeenhshire primary school, police have said.
A doll's house gifted to Auchenblae Primary School was damaged, toys thrown onto a roof and planters overturned.
Police Scotland said pupils had been looking forward to setting up a fairy garden for Christmas using the doll's house as the centrepiece.
The incident happened between Friday and Sunday evening. Officers are appealing for information.