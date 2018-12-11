A pony needed 28 stitches after apparently being deliberately injured in Aberdeenshire.

The 12-year-old white Connemara/Highland cross pony was hurt in the Shivas area of Ythanbank near Ellon.

Police Scotland said experts believed the pony - which suffered an 18in cut across its side - was deliberately harmed.

It is understood to have happened between 30 November and 1 December.

PC Alan Mitchell said: "I would urge anyone with information in relation to this cruel act to come forward and let us know.

"This incident has caused significant stress to the owners of the horse, which is now recovering.

"We have not received any reports of similar incidents in the area but I would urge horse owners to check their animals regularly and report anything unusual to police."